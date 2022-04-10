Craig Hallum Lowers Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Hold

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

APOG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,548,000 after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

