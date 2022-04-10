Credit Suisse Group Raises Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,100.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $843.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.