Critical Analysis: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) vs. Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Resources and Paringa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 18.38 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.62 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Paringa Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Resources and Paringa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.37%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Summary

American Resources beats Paringa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Paringa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paringa Resources Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

