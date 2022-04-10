Critical Comparison: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) versus TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF)

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TBG Diagnostics and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 280.84%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -31.34% -10.04% -7.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A IM Cannabis $43.32 million 3.48 -$14.17 million ($0.53) -4.17

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics (Get Rating)

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

