Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will report $3.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $194.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.