Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Cut by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $194.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.37. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

