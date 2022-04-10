CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 185,618 shares.The stock last traded at $140.82 and had previously closed at $140.13.

UAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 285.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

