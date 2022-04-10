CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,095.59

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,095.59 ($27.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,790 ($23.48). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,826 ($23.95), with a volume of 234,520 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVSG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,746.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,095.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.15.

In other news, insider David Wilton acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,712 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($123,488.52).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

