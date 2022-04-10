Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

