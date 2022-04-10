Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 4,186 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

