Cwm LLC Invests $609,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.06 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

