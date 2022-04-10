Cwm LLC Invests $831,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $137.56 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

