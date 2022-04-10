Cwm LLC Invests $851,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,095. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

