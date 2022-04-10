Cwm LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth $2,372,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

