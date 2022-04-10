Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $150.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

