Cwm LLC Takes $678,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,686,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

