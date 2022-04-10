CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $275.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

