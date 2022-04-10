Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.91. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 10,313 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,225,466.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 120,000 shares worth $1,555,600.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 515,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.