D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 323 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.67.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $293.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

