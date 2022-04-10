D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

