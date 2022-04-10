D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 957 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

