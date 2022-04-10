D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $647,000 Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.59%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

