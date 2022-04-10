D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $768.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $713.12 and its 200-day moving average is $763.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

