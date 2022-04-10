D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,489,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.