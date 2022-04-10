D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,010 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

