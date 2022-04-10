D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 622 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.