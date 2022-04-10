DA Davidson Upgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to “Neutral”

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
WD-40 stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.01. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.44 and a twelve month high of $289.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
