DA Davidson Upgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to “Neutral”

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.01. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.44 and a twelve month high of $289.40.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

