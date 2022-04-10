DAD (DAD) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

DAD (DAD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. DAD has a total market cap of $65.69 million and approximately $358,312.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00036514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00106860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,499,896 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

