Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.