Danske Upgrades KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to Hold

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($62.64) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

