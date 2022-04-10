Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Up 0.1%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 5,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

