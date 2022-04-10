Datarius Credit Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $21,912.37 and $143.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

