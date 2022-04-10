Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $34,812.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $28.72 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Datto by 667.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

