DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of DCP opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 3.18. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

