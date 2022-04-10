Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Tops One Day Volume of $56.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $131,925.89 and $56.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00107200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

