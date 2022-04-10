Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

