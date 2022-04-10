DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Price Tops $186.80

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $186.80 or 0.00436465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $104.42 million and $369,126.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFi Pulse Index

DPI is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

