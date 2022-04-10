Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,615,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,643,856. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.