DePay Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $814,693.03 and $38.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.68 or 0.07600453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,772.18 or 0.99944759 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars.

