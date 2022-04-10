Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $42.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after buying an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

