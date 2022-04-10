Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $113.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

