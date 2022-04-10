Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($180.22) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.59 ($183.06).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €168.30 ($184.95) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 1 year high of €166.30 ($182.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €149.69.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.