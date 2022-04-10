Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €23.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.83 ($26.19).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.13 ($18.82) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

