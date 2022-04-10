Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.57) to €26.50 ($29.12) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.