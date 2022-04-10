Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,350 ($57.05) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.56) to GBX 4,800 ($62.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($54.28).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 4,020.50 ($52.73) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,700.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,744.10. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,126 ($41.00) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.77 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,859 ($50.61) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($10,830.50). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.