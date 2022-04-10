Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by Bank of America

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target from stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.39) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($54.28).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 4,020.50 ($52.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,700.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,744.10. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,126 ($41.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.61) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($10,830.50). Insiders have bought 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

