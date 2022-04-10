DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

DMAC stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

