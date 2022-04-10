Diamond Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00004167 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $11,942.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001595 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046337 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,676,522 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.