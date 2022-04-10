Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

