Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.
