Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $280.70 and last traded at $278.94. 1,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.21.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.